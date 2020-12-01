TAG Video Systems Wins AWS Select Technology Partner Status

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems has been awarded Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Technology Partner status. To achieve this status, companies must meet strict technical and business criteria, TAG Video said.

By becoming an AWS Select Technology Partner, the company has established a relationship that will assist its customers cut a clear and simplified path toward an IP-based workflow in the cloud, said Kevin Joyce, TAG Zer0 Friction Officer. Coupling AWS with TAG’s Zer0 Friction on-demand OPEX operating model removes barriers to deploying broadcast operations in the cloud, the company said.

“The industry has been moving towards IP, the cloud and an OPEX model for some time, but the recent and sudden shift to remote operations has accelerated the process dramatically,” said Joyce.

“We’re delighted that our relationship with AWS will allow us to deliver the technology that will help our customers transition easily and quickly to more efficient and agile infrastructures,” he said. “Being an AWS Select Technology Partner also adds value to our Zer0 Friction approach, our strategy that allows customers the operational agility to manage software across applications and locations, maximizing asset utilization.”

Achieving the partner status also enables TAG Video to access the AWS Sandbox testing environment that streamlines the proof-of-concept (POC) process, the company said.

The sandbox allows customers using it to set up a monitoring workflow of different and interchangeable elements on a trial basis to see how well they work together. The sandbox makes it possible to experiment with cloud instances without commitment, evaluate infrastructure compatibility and test TAG’s performance in terms of monitoring and manipulating sources in the cloud, the company said.