Tablet, Mobile Video Viewing Doubled in 2012

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.— Ooyala, video streaming, analytics and monetization platform provider, has released its Global Video Index: 2012 Year in Review, which shows that consumer video viewing is shifting online and explains why content providers are experimenting with new types of content and delivery methods.



The study found viewers watched live video 18 times longer on desktops, five times longer on tablets and four times longer on mobile than video-on-demand content in Q4.



The report also shows that branded video views grew 91 percent from the start of the quarter to their peak in mid-December.



The company says hours spent watching streaming video on tablets and mobile increased 100 percent in 2012, and iPhone users watched twice as much video on their phones than Android users did in 2012.



About one third of total time tablet video viewing in Q4 featured premium content running more than 60 minutes



“Streaming video has crossed an inflection point, and it’s now a necessary channel for both consumers, as well as broadcasters, brands and media companies around the world,” said Jay Fulcher, CEO of Ooyala.



The full report, which is available directly from Ooyala, measures anonymized viewing habits of 200 million unique viewers in more than 130 countries, offers insights into how the holidays change viewing behavior, the increase of tablet and mobile viewership and the decline of desktop viewership, engagement levels for live and video-on-demand content and video viewing habits on iOS and Android phones.



