T-Mobile Extends 5G Home Internet to More Homes

BELLEVUE, Wash.—The ongoing expansion of 5G home broadband services continues with T-Mobile announcing that it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet in 32 California towns, making the product available to over six million homes throughout the state.

The move is creating more competition for traditional broadband services from cable companies and telcos and expanding the availability of broadband services in underserved areas.

“Broadband customers are stuck – millions of families across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to home internet. For decades, customers have been stuck with terrible customer service, price hikes and surprise fees from their internet providers,” said Mike Katz, CMO at T-Mobile. “Today, we’re taking another step to change that, increasing access to T-Mobile Home Internet throughout California. With the Un-carrier, residents across the Golden State can get reliable, affordable home broadband without all the traditional ISP BS. That’s why more than a million customers nationwide have already switched to T-Mobile Home Internet.”

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet is priced at $50 a month with AutoPay or $30 per month for families with Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s most popular phone plan.

The areas where the service has been expanded in California are: