swXtch.io Launches Partner Program at 2024 NAB Show

swXtch.io has launched a strategic partner program at 2024 NAB Show, aimed at building an intelligent cloud networking ecosystem for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry.

The swXtch.io Federated Partner Program connects industry customers with swXtch.io, technology partners, systems integrators and public clouds to help these customers move their on-premise networks to the cloud. (swXtch.io is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc.)

According to swXtch.io, the benefits of joining their Federated Partner Program include limited membership, online sales training, and a self-serve ‘partner portal’ that offers lead sharing and deal registration opportunities.

“At netorium, we’re committed to providing optimal solutions for our customers and seek to stay on the forefront of technology,” said netorium CEO Frank Hermann, a member of the swXtch.io Federated Partner Program. “We’re pleased to partner with swXtch.io to further enhance our offerings and ability to serve customers while helping them overcome the challenges of migrating to the cloud.”

swXtch.io is also demonstrating interoperable cloud networking workflows featuring cloudSwXtch and partner solutions at Booth W4429. cloudSwXtch is an intelligent media network that helps users to create unified cloud-based broadcast networks.

“As the network switch, cloudSwXtch moves packets between sources and destinations,” said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. “Within that infrastructure we bring technologies together including multicast, PTP, JPEG-XS and lossless UDP that connect media workloads and allow processes to work with great efficacy. Our capabilities offer a compelling value proposition for cloud innovators seeking to become part of a reliable cloud networking infrastructure that helps them realize the full potential of their solutions in the cloud.”