Swisscom Broadcast selects Net Insight Nimbra platform

Swisscom Broadcast as selected the Net Insight Nimbra platform for a new media contribution network covering all premier league ice hockey and football arenas in Switzerland.

To cope with the increasing market needs for contribution services, Swisscom Broadcast is investing in a new platform to provide enhanced and future-proof services for its clients, and has selected Net Insight's Nimbra platform to transport live HD video, voice and data content.

The system includes Net Insight's JPEG2000 high-density technology to provide low-latency video compression. Swisscom Broadcast also will use the Touch&Switch application provided by Institut fur Rundfunktechnik (IRT) to facilitate fast provisioning of broadcast signals complementing Net Insight's network management tool, Nimbra Vision.

Delivery and installation will take place during the first half of 2012.