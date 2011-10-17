Swiss National Sound Archives selects NOA stereo converters

Fonoteca Nazionale Svizzera (FN), the Swiss National Sound Archives, has installed a set of six stereo converters from NOA Audio Solutions in FN’s technical facility in Lugano, Switzerland.

FN will use the equipment to digitize the analog portions of the Swiss audio heritage. Much of the source material exists in non-standard formats that can be hard to digitize.

FN’s technical and computer department is responsible for copying, restoring, digitizing and archiving all of the repository’s digital documents. FN will use the new converters to digitize analog audio recordings that consist of coarse- and micro-groove records, cassette and open-reel tapes, and many other somewhat exotic formats.

FN already uses two NOA Record ingest systems within a NOA jobDB workflow system, a NOA CD-Lector 8 CD-ripping system, and NOA MediaLector 4 ingest software to accomplish its goals. The new set of N6191 converters will extend the capabilities of FN’s existing N6000 hardware modules.

The N6191A A/D-converter module is now the basic line converter in NOA’s product range. It features 24-bit resolution with 192kHz sampling frequency. Working with 192kHz, it is fully capable of operating within a considerable system overhead. The module is directly controlled from within NOA Record software.