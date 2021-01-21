Super Bowl LV to Stream Across Multiple ViacomCBS Platforms

NEW YORK—CBS Sports is embracing streaming for its biggest sporting event of the year, announcing that its coverage of Super LV will be available across ViacomCBS digital platforms, including a live stream of the big game itself on CBS All Access.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 7, CBS Sports will begin its streaming coverage on CBSSports.com (available to unauthenticated users) and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

CBS’ broadcast coverage of Super Bowl LV will be available as a live stream to subscribers of CBS All Access, which has been providing live streaming coverage of NFL on CBS games all season.

“We’re excited to broaden the availability of our Super Bowl LV stream this year, as we look forward to building on the incredibly strong momentum NFL football is driving on CBS All Access as a cornerstone of the extensive live sports offerings available on the service,” said Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager, CBS Sports Digital.

In addition to CBS digital properties, Super Bowl LV will be streamed for free on NFL digital properties across devices, on mobile via the participating teams’ mobile properties, Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms will provide Spanish-language streams of the game.

There is no word on whether ViacomCBS will attempt an alternate broadcast of the Super Bowl, after experimenting with one of Nickelodeon for the playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints that was designed specifically for younger viewers and earned rave reviews.

The Super Bowl has been available via streaming in recent years. Last year’s Super Bowl LIV drew 3.4 million viewers via streaming, per Fox.

Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.