Summit Preview: Meet Erik Weaver from the Entertainment Technology Center

On March 29, TV Tech will host its spring TV Tech Summit, bringing together a variety of industry notable and experts to discuss the future of media production, from remote and virtua l production to NextGen TV and the latest developments in news and sports production.

Among the keynote speakers for the free, half-day event is Erik Weaver, head of virtual and adaptive production at the Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) at USC—a think-tank working on standards for the industry and the standardization of education and curriculum within the field.

In a conversation with TV Tech Editor in Chief Tom Butts, Erik will talk about the increasing popularity of virtual production which has been accelerated by lower-cost screens, bigger bandwidth and more data.

As Erik told TV Tech earlier this year, that until recently, virtual production was limited to complex, outlandish and science fiction productions. “There’s been a radical change in who uses virtual production that will continue,” he said. “The shift is from large ‘Mando’ volumes to places like Stargate Studios that purchased LEDs from Costco to use as side panels outside of train windows.”

“I look forward to discussing the latest developments in virtual production and how the technology can help media companies—both large and small—produce higher quality content at a lower cost,” he said. “Virtual production is not just for large Hollywood studios anymore. This technology is now within reach to a wider variety of productions and audiences.”

Join us on March 29 as we explore the world of virtual production as well as preview what will be in store for the technology at next month’s NAB Show.

