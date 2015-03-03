Suite TV Chooses Leader for Online Video Edit Suites

LONDON – Soho-based post-production company Suite TV plans to equip all on their online video editing suites with Leader Instrument’s LV538x multi-screen HD/SD-SDI video and audio test system, which includes the LV5381-S and LV5382.

LV5381-S

Occupying just 4U by half-rack width, the LV5381-S monitors HD-SDI or SD-SDI signals from up to four cameras on an integral 8.4 inch TFT-LCD screen, allowing fast alignment of gain and black balance. Picture monitoring features include color temperature specification; brightness, contrast, and aperture adjustment; and the display of gamut error locations.

The LV5381-S accepts tri-level sync or can synchronize to NTSC or PAL black burst. Up to 30 front panel presets can be stored internally. Captured data can be viewed onscreen and saved as bitmap files to USB memory for export. Each LV5381-S comes complete with CINELITE and CINEZONE video signal luminance information analysis tools. The LV5381-S is supplied complete with Audio Lissajous and Status Display capabilities.

The LV5382 contains many of the same qualities of the LV5381-S, but also has the ability to handle 3D content.