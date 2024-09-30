Submissions Open for Best in Market 2024 Awards
All entrants will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry and will be included in a nominee feature article published before judging takes place
Future is delighted to announce submissions for the annual Best in Market Awards are now open.
The awards are open to any company that launched a product/service or brought new upgrades to an existing product/service in 2024.
Three Future-brand categories are participating: TV Tech , TVBEurope, and Radio World.
Winners will be promoted on the selected brand’s website, publications and newsletters as an official Best in Market award winner, as well as receiving a fully licensed winner’s badge.
All entrants – whether they are selected as a winner or not – will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry and will be included in a nominee feature article published before judging takes place.
Deadline for entry is 23:59 PST on Nov. 26, 2024.
More details are available here.
Jenny has worked in the media throughout her career, joining TVBEurope as editor in 2017. She has also been an entertainment reporter, interviewing everyone from Kylie Minogue to Tom Hanks; as well as spending a number of years working in radio. She continues to appear on radio every week and occasionally pops up on TV.