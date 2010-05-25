Submission Deadline for Engineering Emmys is Friday
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIF: The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has issued a reminder that Friday, May 28is the deadline for submitting entries for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards. The entry form is available here.
This year’s Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Renaissance Hotel in Hollywood.
