Study: Top CTV Genres for Asian-Americans Are Lifestyle, Foreign Programming and Gaming

As AAPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) Heritage Month continues, App Science has released a new infographic on some of their streaming and digital media habits, including their favorite CTV genres, SVOD apps and linear TV channels.

The report found that the top CTV genres for Asians are lifestyle, foreign programming and gaming. The top SVOD apps for Asians was Amazon Prime Video, followed by Xfinity Stream, Paramount+, FuboTV and Sling TV and that the top AVOD apps were Dailymotion, Redbox, Crunchy Roll, Twitch and YouTube.

The top linear channels were CBS, followed by NBC, ABC, PBS and CW.

In contrast the top SVOD apps for whites were Xfinity Stream, followed by Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+ and DirecTV Now. AVOD apps for whites were Redbox, Crunchyroll, YouTube, FreeCable TV and Roku while the top linear channels were TBS, NBC, AMC, CBS and ESPN.

The data comes from App Sciences’ 2023 U.S. Audience Trends Report: Life of a Streamer report that focuses on what marketers need to know to target and find multicultural audiences based on their diverse Connected TV and mobile interests.

Other highlights include:

The top Native Hawaiian/Polynesian CTV genres are reality TV, local news, and talk shows.

In the mobile app categories, Asian audiences are 2.3x as likely to download books & reference apps, 2.1x as likely to download family game apps and 2x as likely to download weather apps compared to the general market.

In the mobile app categories, Native Hawaiian and Polynesian Audiences are 2.5x as likely to download books & reference apps, 2.4x as likely to download food & drink apps 2.2x as likely to download events apps compared to the general market.

