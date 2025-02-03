Study: Netflix Dominates Streaming in Terms of Viewing, Content and Experience

As a host of streaming services work to dethrone Netflix as the leader in the streaming wars, a new study indicates they have their work cut out for them. Based on a longitudinal tracking poll of 7,000+ U.S. consumers over the age of 18 by The Measure that was carried out by MX8 Labs, the researchers reported that Netflix was the most-watched platform and that it also ranked highest for overall experience, content appeal and ad experience.

About 72% of survey respondents said they watch Netflix, indicating that the streamer still has a lot of headroom to grow, and it easily outpaced other streamers. Prime Video and YouTube were tied for second place with 63% of surveyed viewers saying they watch the services. Hulu came in a distant third (56%), followed by Disney+ (46%), Peacock (36%), Paramount (34%), Tubi (30%), Max (30%), The Roku Channel (25%) and Apple TV+ (22%).

On the FASTs side of things, Tubi took the throne, watched by 30% of surveyed viewers, while 25% said they’ve tuned into The Roku Channel

The survey found mixed results for the ad effectiveness on streaming platforms, with between 21% to 31% of viewers from major platforms unable to recall specific brands while about one quarter (22% to 27%) were able to recall specific brands. Hulu and Netflix were the winners, both with 27% of people able to name brands.

In terms of content, Netflix eked out a win over Prime Video for original series, 55% vs. 52%, with Hulu close behind (46%)

About 64% of respondents ranked Prime Video tops for movies overall, although drilling down into original movies only, Disney+ (51%) and Netflix (50%) were higher than Prime Video (45%), the study found.

“Looking at network TV series, consumers actually ranked Netflix (40%) lower than Paramount + (49%), Hulu (48%) and Peacock (46%),” the researchers wrote. “This is particularly interesting given that Netflix gained a lot of ground in the early days of streaming by licensing these types of shows, and has touted high viewer ship numbers more recently for things like the USA original Suits

The survey also provided some important insights into younger viewers who will be the next battleground in the streaming wars. While Prime Video ranked above average for overall experience across all age groups, it underperformed in the 18-24 demo.

The study also found that “although awareness of available ad-free tiers is high across all demographics, it’s slightly below average for 18-24 year olds specifically.”