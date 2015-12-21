Studio Technologies Expands With New Location

SKOKIE, ILL.—Studio Technologies is moving on up, as the audio, video and fiber-optic technology manufacturer has announced it has moved into a new facility in Skokie, Ill. The newly refurbished, 13,000-square-foot building allows the company to expand its production, warehouse and R&D areas.

“This move has allowed us to optimize all of our business processes,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Our multi-functional facility will help us meet the demands from our range of customers and markets.”

The new location is just down the road of Studio Technologies previous location.