Streaming Sports Network Victory+ Turns to Chyron for Speedy Launch

MELVILLE, New York—Victory+ has chosen Chyron as a technology partner to provide creative services and live graphics production capabilities via Chyron PRIME for live graphics content creation, data integration and customizable playout.

Launched Oct. 12 by Canadian streaming solutions provider A Parent Media Co. (APMC), Victory+ provides free, over-the-top streams of games from such teams as the NHL’s Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks within those teams’ local TV territory, as well as pregame and postgame content. The network was conceived and launched in only six months.

Victory+ wanted a professional broadcast look and required robust sports-data integration capabilities as well as the ability to meet tight turnarounds for both graphics package creative services and graphics system implementation, Chryon said.

“When the decision was made to create a free, fan-centric experience for Dallas Stars fans, we had to build a complete network from scratch in record time,” APMC Chief Operating Officer for Sports Jason Walsh said. “It was critical to launch our first game showcasing our new brand and make an immediate splash.”

Within three months, Chyron Creative Services created a complete package around the Victory+ brand, including an easy-to-use score bug, eliminating the need for a separate score bug provider. The package also included all of the elements necessary for games and shoulder content, including lower thirds, stats displays and other visuals.

“The package is flexible enough that it can run with either a traditional bug operator and font coordinator or just one operator from a single system,” Chyron Vice President of Strategic Accounts Mark Friedman said. “Key to all of this is PRIME’s native advanced control panels which allow a designer to implement a streamlined interface that minimizes operator mistakes and maximizes speed to air.”

After the graphics package was created, there was an additional push to ensure the production crew and all the technology they would use was gameday-ready, Chyron said. PRIME proved to be intuitive, even with limited rehearsals. Its rapid recall and playout capabilities along with highly customizable playout panels ensured that graphics production could be flawlessly executed during live games, the company said.

“Most of the operators gained complete proficiency within an hour of training, a testament to PRIME’s goal of simplifying a complicated process,” Friedman said.

Added Walsh: “We had to put a ton of faith in Chyron, and they in us, to make this vision a reality. This was a true partnership, and they have been there every step of the way, including refining the design as we have operationalized it. Our entire organization couldn’t be more thrilled with the product we are producing, and we know that fans will find it fun, informative and entertaining.”

To date, Victory+ carries Stars games within the team’s local broadcast territory. It recently signed the Ducks, just weeks before the NHL preseason started. As the service grows to cover other teams, the Victory+ production team can rely on Chyron PRIME for flexible, scalable content, easily adapting colors, logos and team roster data.



