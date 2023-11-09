StreamGuys Unveils Latest Generation Of SGreports

BAYSIDE, Calif.—Streaming and podcast solutions provider StreamGuys has launched its second-generation SGreports solution, a log processing and content analytic toolset for live streams and podcasts, the company said today.

Part of the company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions suite for monitoring and analytics, SGreports offers an improved user experience through improved data aggregation and presentation as well as quicker access to streaming analytics, StreamGuys said.

The company has initially made the latest generation of the solution available to small and mid-sized clients and plans soon to make it available to larger enterprise accounts, it said.

With SGreports, broadcasters and media companies can access metrics to understand how audiences are interacting with streaming content. They then can use that data to make smart business and programming decisions. SGreports presents visualizations on user dashboards to help them, for example, quickly filter and compare data on program streams and podcast episodes, it said.

In its previous iteration, users manually parsed data through the solution’s filter options to build reports. While the process of exporting data was straightforward, the data aggregation process could become time consuming as the number of sources of metrics grew, the company said.

“Broadcasters with varied streaming portfolios often have specific reporting needs that weren’t easily services by the prior iteration of SGreports,” said Robert Minnix, head of product, StreamGuys.

“SGreports now offers a more cohesive environment to aggregate data from different subsets to achieve a singular view, as opposed to managing data across many dashboards. The simple explanation is that users have a more consumable view of everything in one place, which is especially useful for larger media networks and market-based streamers who have a lot of ground to cover. We have now centralized all this data to a single pane of glass.”

As before, SGreports allows users to have flexibly in drilling down for greater detail and the ability to customize their views for maximum efficiency. However, it now offers a more responsive user interface with greater visually distinctive metrics and with improved speed, it said.