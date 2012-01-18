StreamGuys and Haivision Partner



BAYSIDE, CALIF.: Content delivery network and streaming media provider StreamGuys, and Haivision Network Video, a provider of live video transcoding, have struck a partnership to offer complete live video asset management and streaming services.



Haivision’s KulaByte product line offers cloud- and server-based live transcoding solutions that allow StreamGuys to deliver a single live video source to many customers and devices at multiple bit rates, formats and resolutions. The KulaByte transcoding technology improves StreamGuys’ workflows by combining live transcoding with the flexibility of targeting specific streams for devices using HTTP Live Streaming, RTMP, RTSP, MPEG-TS, and Smooth Streaming. StreamGuys’ virtualized, adaptive bit-rate streaming service on the server side delivers the most appropriate bit rate to each device based on current network conditions.



This strategic partnership positions each company as a reseller of the other’s services.





