Streambox to demonstrate cloud-based professional encoding for mobile devices

Streambox’s new Live Pro Encoder from will make its debut at the 2011 NAB Show. A revised version of the company’s Streambox Live encoder, the new unit gives users the ability to take advantage of uncapped bandwidth, full D1 resolution and Advanced Audio Coding (AAC).

With emerging 4G cellular networks, Streambox Live Pro Encoder will use more available bandwidth on cellular networks to send professional-quality video. Streambox Live Pro enables broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad hoc broadcasting content supplied by a variety of contributors including video journalists and stringers.

At the front end, the cornerstone of this software-based solution is the Streambox Live Pro Encoder, which will be made available for download on laptops and desktops to contributors affiliated with broadcast groups and local TV stations. Streambox Live Pro is a scalable service that enables broadcasters to capture video from their town, country or anywhere around the world.

At the back end, broadcasters subscribing to the Streambox Live Pro service can manage, track and view unlimited amounts of video uploads from contributors. Broadcasters can also manage digital rights for video contributions and search for relevant video clips using metadata information.

At the show, Streambox will also introduce its Streambox Enterprise Server, designed for broadcasters looking to capture content at a lower cost by providing an acquisition platform that can be used to manage and play out live and file-based video sent from the field. The Enterprise Server package consists of the Distribution Server, Store and Forward Server and Interrupted Feedback Broadcast, which work together to provide an end-to-end solution.

See Streambox at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU1702.