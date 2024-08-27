STN Selects TAG Video Systems for Transition to All-IP Workflow

NEW YORK— STN , a major provider of content distribution services, has selected TAG Video Systems ' Realtime Media Platform to ensure the performance and quality of services over its IP networks.

The agreement builds on the two company’s previous work together and is part of STN’s decision to move away from traditional SDI infrastructure and create a more innovative and agile infrastructure. To guarantee the success of this transition, STN turned to TAG, a trusted partner of IKOMG for over a decade and their proven Realtime Media Platform.

The Realtime Media platform allows STN to probe, monitor, and visualize feeds in the playout and delivery environment, providing them with complete control and confidence in their new IP-based operations.

"We are excited to partner with TAG Video Systems in our transition to an all-IP infrastructure. The solution that TAG Video Systems provides will be more sufficient in all aspects then conventional SDI based monitoring systems." added Aleksander Šibila, vice president of engineering, STN. "TAG's Realtime Media Platform gives us the confidence and tools we need to ensure seamless content delivery for our customers. Their expertise and proven technology make them the ideal partner for this important step forward."

"We are thrilled to support STN in their journey towards a fully IP-based workflow," said Adi Itzhaki, vice president EMEA, TAG Video Systems. "Our Realtime Media Platform is designed to empower broadcasters with unparalleled visibility and control over their media operations. By leveraging our solution, STN can optimize their resources, streamline their teams, and ensure the highest quality of service for their customers." STN's decision to adopt TAG's technology showcases their commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of the industry. With TAG's Realtime Media Platform, STN is well-positioned for continued success in the ever-evolving media landscape.

For more information, please https://tagvs.com .