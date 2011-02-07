Sterolabs Introduces new 3D Image Processor



Sterolabs, a French-based developer of advanced Stereo3D technology for the broadcast industry, has launchedPURE, a 3D HD live production system.



Designed for studio and mobile 3D production, PURE features automated alignment of stereo images, correcting lens, sensors and geometric mismatches directly on-set. The system also provides realtime 3D monitoring, convergence adjustments, and a range of tools to help producers and stereographers control their 3D depth during shooting.



“Stereoscopic 3D production is a formidable challenge. Broadcasters and content creators need powerful and flexible tools that simplify their 3D workflows”, said Edwin Azzam, chief executive officer of Stereolabs. “By bringing PURE to the market, our goal is to deliver the best quality footage possible, while making the creation process much quicker and cost-effective for the studios.”



The PURE solution will be showcased at the British Video Expo (BVE) booth L18. The BVE is held at Earls Court 2, London, UK, Feb. 15-17.



