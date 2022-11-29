SSIMWAVE, AWS To Team Up For Webcast Examining Video Quality Of Streaming Sports

WATERLOO, Canada—SSIMWAVE and AWS will tackle optimizing the video quality of live streaming sports as a competitive advantage for services during Dec. 5 webcast examining how quality is becoming a key differentiator, especially when two competitors deliver the same game.

SSIMWAVE CEO and co-founder Abdul Rehman and AWS principal solutions architect Thomas Edwards will discuss the current state of streaming sports and how cloud automation of video quality can increase viewer engagement and enjoyment, especially for those watching on large screens.

Earlier this year, SSIMWAVE introduced the concept of sports benchmarking and has measured the video quality of more than 100 events, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, FIFA World Cup 2022, Premier League soccer, F1 racing, golf and tennis. The company monitors over 18 million hours of live video every month across more than 6,000 live channels, it said.

“When it comes to viewer experiences, not all streamed sports events are created equal,” said Rehman. “As sports has become a huge economic driver for streaming, it’s even more important for providers to have real-time visibility into the performance of sports streaming workflows, including impairments that can happen at multiple points in the live delivery chain.”

The webcast will address how live monitoring of events using cloud-based automated solutions – most notably SSIMWAVE’s live sports benchmarking capabilities – can provide objective actionable data into the quality that viewers are seeing, it said.

The webcast begins at 1 p.m. EDT. Jason Thibeault, executive director of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance will moderate the discussion.