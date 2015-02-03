SPROCKIT Unveils the First 10 Startups in Third Annual Program

WASHINGTON—SPROCKIT and NAB Show announced the first 10 startups selected to participate in SPROCKIT’s 2015 program. Up to 30 emerging companies will be -selected by industry leaders to participate in this year’s SPROCKIT program based on their potential to disrupt the market and offer real solutions to challenges in today’s evolving market that many established media and entertainment companies face.



The first 10 startups invited to participate and collaborate with industry leaders represent a variety of sectors with specific solutions for media and entertainment applications in areas such as advertising, analytics, mobile content production and content delivery. The first 10 participating companies in this year’s SPROCKIT program are:



aioTV is an over-the-top video platform that enables service providers and content owners to easily aggregate multiple sources of live, on-demand and freely available video content into a single, unified TV experience.

Bcast is a next generation social broadcasting network, platform and application that enables users to instantly broadcast live streaming videos at any time to and from mobile and wearable devices, the web and smart TVs.

Dataclay provides automation systems that enable content creators to efficiently pipe data streams into video for personalized ads, broadcasts, digital signage, e-commerce, social media and more.

Fluendo’s technology improves the multimedia experience in the free software environment, empowering devices and consumer desktops. Today, all of Fluendo’s products are fully compliant with all patent licenses and ready for professional use.

Psychability‘s TV Data Management Platform brings big data and analytics to TV and helps traditional TV media and programmatic advertisers make more profitable use of TV audience data.

Reveal enables publishers to improve mobile revenue by showing them, and their advertisers, their most valuable audience segments.

Stringr is a mobile and web enabled platform that allows media customers to request, preview, and purchase footage of anything from anywhere under tight deadlines by alerting nearby videographers of custom video requests in real time.

Unruly is a video ad technology company that enables brand advertisers and content owners to use paid and earned media to distribute their video content in native ad formats across the Open Web.

Videolicious‘ patented technology allows broadcasters to create and automatically edit story tease videos for social channels, with station graphics, text, a-roll and b-roll, watermarks, and more, in seconds on mobile devices.

Yottio is a real-time video screening and trafficking platform for media makers.



“The world of media and entertainment is changing rapidly and many of today’s leading companies have to quickly adapt to and leverage new trends and innovations like over-the-top content delivery, programmatic advertising buying and data analytics measurement,” said Harry Glazer, founder and CEO of SPROCKIT. “With SPROCKIT we’re creating a curated forum for these entrepreneurs and industry leaders to collaborate on the solutions that will shape the future of the marketplace.”



Now in its third year, SPROCKIT will showcase industry-vetted emerging companies at NAB Show April 11-16, 2015 in Las Vegas, and convene throughout the year at SPROCKIT Sync, a series of private meetings where executives and entrepreneurs meet to collectively discuss and introduce new technologies that will advance the industry. Since its launch in 2013, dozens of emerging companies have participated in SPROCKIT and experienced rapid growth, including successful funding rounds, partnerships and even acquisitions.



SPROCKIT is created in partnership with World Series of Startups, LLC and the National Association of Broadcasters. SPROCKIT corporate members include: AARP, Comcast, Cox Media, Disney/ABC Television Group, Gannett Broadcasting, Google, Hearst Television, Univision and more to be announced in the coming weeks. SPROCKIT supporters include: Angel Capital Association, Boston Consulting Group, Entertainment Technology Center at USC, Ernst & Young, Interactive Television Alliance, Irving Group, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, mediaX at Stanford University, National Venture Capital Association, New Amsterdam Media, New Vantage Group, SmithGeiger and Springboard Enterprises.



SPROCKIT is still accepting applications for participation and will be inviting companies on a rolling basis. The application deadline is Feb. 20th, 2015. For more information about SPROCKIT or to submit an application, please visit sprockitglory.com.



