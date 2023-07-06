Spotify Veteran Dan Sormaz Joins Fubo to Lead Product Design

NEW YORK—FuboTV has named Dan Sormaz to lead its product design operations as senior vice president, design. Sormaz will work in Fubo’s New York City headquarters reporting directly to Mike Berkley, chief product officer, Fubo.

Sormaz brings to Fubo 20 years of experience designing user experiences for some of the world’s most popular consumer products, including Spotify, Sorare and Boxee (acquired by Samsung). At Fubo, Sormaz’s mandate is to lead the design organization, which is responsible for how Fubo’s customers interact with and experience its live TV streaming products.

“Dan is not only the best design leader in media that I know, he is also a great product strategist,” said Berkely. “I partnered closely with Dan at Spotify for several years and am so thrilled for him to lead our design team at Fubo. With the proliferation of so many streaming apps, the TV industry has become very fragmented and is not aligned with consumer needs. We believe Fubo’s aggregated content model solves this issue and, with Dan guiding us on delivering an intuitive and useful user experience, we are confident that we can evolve how consumers watch television.”

Sormaz’s appointment comes as the company is deploying its proprietary AI and computer vision technology, acquired through its 2021 purchase of Edisn.ai, to make the product experience more interactive and useful.

“Fubo really hits the sweet spot for me - I am so passionate about streaming, having spent more than a decade in that world across music, podcasts and video/TV, and I am a huge sports fan,” said Sormaz. “User experiences for streaming services reflect the ever-changing world around them. With an evolving content landscape, shifting consumer behaviors and emerging new technology, I believe we're entering an exciting new era for TV streaming UX. I am looking forward to reuniting with Mike and working with the fantastic Fubo team to build what’s next for TV.”

Prior to joining Fubo, Sormaz led design at Sorare, a web 3 startup in the digital collectibles/fantasy sports space that partners with the NBA, MLB, Premier League and other top sports leagues.

He joined Spotify in 2012 and ultimately rose to the vice president of design position. During his 10 years at Spotify, Sormaz built and led multiple design organizations and launched consumer products. Most recently, he led design for Spotify's recommendations org, responsible for innovative new features such as its Home Feed, AI DJ and personalized playlists. Sormaz has also led design at TV startup Boxee (2011-2012) and major media companies News Corp (2010-2011) and AOL (2006-2010).