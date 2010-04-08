Sportvision technology supports NFL Network coverage of Scouting Combine

Sportvision, a supplier of new media sports content and image enhancement technology, was tapped to support the NFL Network’s coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine.

The company’s player-tracking technologies, including its Feature Tracker and SimulCam powered by Dartfish, were featured on the NFL Network’s live coverage of the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine, held Feb. 24 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Sportvision’s technology helped analysts and viewers evaluate technique and performance during the various skill sessions conducted throughout the Combine.

Feature Tracker is an advanced tracking and data-gathering tool, which leverages Sportvision’s Yellow 1st & Ten line technology by combining a 2-D graphic with 3D player trails, giving fans relevant performance data, such as a player’s speed, total distance traveled, separation distance from other players and more. This technology provides analysts with enhanced storytelling capabilities such as how quickly a prospect turns a corner, or how precise he runs a route, via compelling graphics and statistics that are easily accessible to viewers. The company said that Feature Tracker can also be used for replays.

An enhanced version of Feature Tracker, which evaluates a quarterback’s skill level, made its debut at the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine. Designed to track the speed, time and distance of passes thrown by a quarterback during passing drills, this application lets TV analysts and fans to more effectively analyze a quarterback’s accuracy and other intangibles.

Sportvision’s SimulCam technology powered by Dartfish, which was used extensively during 2010 Winter Olympics coverage, was featured during the 40-yard dash. SimulCam is used to superimpose images of one athlete over another to create a ghost athlete effect and was used to compare the movements of athletes during their 40-yard sprints. The technology analyzes the speed and body movement of two different runners simultaneously, allowing fans to see the movements or positions taken by each respective prospect and to compare their relative performances.