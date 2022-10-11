SportsMax Deploys Synamedia Vivid PowerVU For Move To Cloud

LONDON— Caribbean sports channel SportsMax has deployed Synamedia's Vivid PowerVu Workflow-as-a-Service (WaaS) offering to migrate content distribution from on-premise to the cloud, Synamedia said today.

The move enables SportsMax to deliver a best-in-class viewing experience with premium picture quality, near-broadcast latency, distribution security and greater flexibility, it said.

SportsMax owns distribution rights for major international sports in the Caribbean. Among its offerings are the Olympic Games, NBA, La Liga, UEFA Champions & Europa Leagues, the Women's Tennis Association Tour, the Ashes cricket, Indian cricket, the Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket and athletics meets.

"Synamedia has brought everything we needed and wanted in a SaaS solution to the table from the maintenance of our servers, operating systems and software, 24/7 operational oversight and monitoring of our systems, along with the ongoing availability of the newest technologies," said SportsMax chief operating officer Newton Robertson.

SportsMax needed to update its broadcast distribution solution to deliver popular local leagues across the Caribbean region seamlessly. In a matter of days, Synamedia launched its Vivid distribution service in the cloud, replacing a legacy on-premise system.

By leveraging Vivid PowerVu, SportsMax accelerated time to market, gained much greater infrastructure flexibility and can now scale distribution instantly, the company said.

Synamedia's portfolio will enable SportsMax to evolve, improving quality and efficiency, as its business needs evolve, the company said.

"Sports channels are in a race to distribute content as quickly and as effectively as possible, all whilst maintaining a strong control of costs,” said Nick Meacham, CEO of SportsPro Media. “With SaaS cloud-based technologies, sports broadcasters such as SportsMax are able to maintain the agility, flexibility and scalability they need to ensure their investment into sports rights is a successful one."

Synamedia will show the full Vivid PowerVu portfolio at Stand 1450 at NAB New York, Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center.