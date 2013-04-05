Sports graphics maker Infostrada to acquire MOG Technologies

The Netherlands-based Infostrada, a provider of live sports-related interactive software applications and creative technology services, has signed a letter of intent to acquire MOG Technologies, a specialist in digital video ingest products and file-based transfer and conversion technology, headquartered in Portugal. No financial details were released, but the deal is expected to be compeleted soon.

The combined resources will accelerate product development by field-testing MOG’s technology during live sports and entertainment events produced by Infostrada.

Infostrada is hoping to leverage MOG Technologies’ extensive expertise in digital media workflows and the handling of the myriad of digital file formats, which it said is “essential in creating the next stage of digital media tools,” said Bart-Jan van Genderen, chairman, Infostrada. “MOG and Infostrada share a common vision of the future of digital media creation and we look forward to combining our strengths.”

Luís Miguel Sampaio, chief executive, MOG Technologies, said the Infostrada team’s experience in creating digital and cloud-based workflows “is of great importance to our future.”

MOG Technologies' mxfSpeedrail product line offers post-production users a centralized, multi-format ingest system, a flexible live video recording and playback platform, and a smart digital media transcoding and delivery solution. MOG also offers MXF and GXF software conversion tools that enable accelerated development and migration to the next generation of IT-based multimedia content applications. MOG will be exhibiting in booth SU10707 at the NAB 2013 Show in Las Vegas.

Infostrada products include Centralparq, a line of unique cloud-based production workflow tools designed to simplify the digital production process; SmartVOD, a new turnkey solution that enables content owners to cost-effectively create their own VOD services; and Arena, a cross-platform publication engine that overcomes traditional technical and operational complexity. These products will be demonstrated in the Infostrada booth (#SU4315).

Infostrada’s Sports division works in collaboration with its partners to create sports programming and sports data that is distributed to consumers across multiple platforms. The company said it also maintain one of the world's largest database of Olympic sports statistics.