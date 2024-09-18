Spectrum Reach Becomes a Local Reseller for Amazon Ads

NEW YORK—Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, has announced a new multi-year agreement with Amazon Ads that will make Spectrum Reach a local reseller for Amazon Ads advertising inventory.

The deal will allow Spectrum Reach to combine its streaming and traditional (i.e., linear) TV inventory, data and overall scale with the Amazon Ads offerings to offer local small and medium-sized business advertisers the ability to reach nearly every household in their respective region.

"Our work with Amazon Ads means local SMB advertisers can now access a modern solution to simplify media fragmentation and reach almost every household in their service areas, including both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers,” said David Kline, executive vice president at Charter Communications and president of Spectrum Reach. "By bringing together Amazon Ads’ capabilities alongside our first-party data, we can offer small to medium-sized businesses the ability to more accurately measure and optimize their advertising spend.”

Spectrum Reach provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients, using its privacy focused first-party data to help advertisers reach relevant audiences on any platform. Its advertising inventory offers access to more than 450 streaming and traditional networks and publishers, enabling advertisers to effectively place ads on TV, streaming, online video, display, search and social media platforms, the company said.

