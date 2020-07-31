Spectrum Launches News App for Local Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum Networks is increasing its customers access to local news content with the launch of the Spectrum News App.

The Spectrum News App combines reporting from existing newsrooms and weather teams, original content from digital journalists and curated content from partner news organizations. The app also features the linear feeds of all Spectrum News networks.

“The Spectrum News App is the first content product available to all 28 million residential Spectrum customers, adding significant value to our existing local services, but particularly our internet-only customers who could not previously access our news reporting,” said Mike Bair, executive vice president, Spectrum Networks.

The app will be free to anyone for the first 30 days. After the trial period, the app will be available to all authenticated Spectrum residential video, internet and mobile customers at no additional charge, per Spectrum.

The Spectrum News App is available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.