Spectra Logic moves into new digs

Celebrating its 30th year in the business of making storage arrays and archiving systems, Spectra Logic has moved into a larger, more modern worldwide headquarters building in Boulder, CO.

The new facility features a 1500sq-ft executive briefing room and the adjacent Spectra Technology Center. Beginning later this month, the technology center features the company’s entire tape and disk product line for prospective customers and partners to view and test.

In addition, customers will have onsite access to Spectra Logic executives, sales, marketing and engineering staff as needed. The manufacturing facility is based at its new Boulder headquarters as well.

Aside from a new address (6285 Lookout Road, Boulder, CO, 80301-3580), all of the company’s existing phone, fax and extension numbers, e-mail addresses and media contact information remain the same.