Spanish Broadcaster Completes Purchase of 27 Ikegami Camera Systems

NEUSS, Germany—A leading Iberian public service television network has acquired 27 Ikegami UHK-X700 4K-UHD HDR camera systems, the company said.

The project sale was completed Feb. 1, with the third and final installment. The first two totaling 18 were for cameras to be used for mobile production applications controlled from OB trucks. The third phase, consisting of nine, was for cameras to be used for studio productions at the broadcaster’s headquarters.

“Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras were acknowledged by the network’s operational and technical team as offering the highest quality at the most competitive price of the various solutions evaluated,” said Michael Laetzsch, broadcast and professional video division manager at Ikegami Europe.

“Each of the 27 camera chains includes a VFL-701D 7-inch studio viewfinder, BSX-100U base station and OCP-300 operation control panel. We also supplied eight VFL201D 2-inch monocular viewfinders and three Ikegami MCP master control panels.”

Designed for use in studio or outdoor applications, the Ikegami UHK-X700 incorporates three 2/3-inch CMOS 4K sensors with a global shutter that provides freedom from rolling-shutter distortion and flash-banding artifacts, the company said.

At the core of the UHK-X700 electronics is an ASIC chip that encapsulates a wide range of high-grade video processing functions into ultra-compact component dimensions. High frame-rate shooting at up to 2x speed in 4K or up to 8x speed in HD can be performed via the BSX-100 base station, it said.

Measuring about 13.5 x 9.5 x 5.75 inches (40 x 243 x 149 mm) and weighing 11 pounds (5 kg), the UHK-X700 comes with a B4 lens mount and has an optical sensitivity of F11 when operating at 4K/50p. It is designed for use at -4 to 113 degrees F (-20 to +45 degrees C) operating temperature and 30% to 90% non-condensing humidity. The camera is uniformly balanced and has a low center of gravity, the company said.

The UHK-X700/BSX-100 combination allows cameras to be securely linked up to 1.86 miles (3,000 meters) from its operating location, including power to the camera head. Simultaneous output in HD SDR and UHD HDR video formats is optionally supported, including mixed sources. 4K-UHD video is available as a 12G-SDI feed directly from the camera head, enabling the UHK-X700 to be integrated into a wireless system, it said.

Ikegami’s OCP-300 controller supports Ikegami’s conventional one-by-one ICCP and Arcnet based control systems. It also supports Ethernet-based control.