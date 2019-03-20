South Korean Telecom, TVU Networks Partner on 5G UHD Broadcast Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks and KT Corp., a major South Korean telecom, are partnering to offer UHD broadcast over KT’s 5G enterprise network, a 5G UHD broadcast network deployment considered to be among the first in the world, TVU Networks announced today.

The agreement sets the stage for TVU Networks and KT to work together to establish the enterprise 5G network and related broadcast facilities in South Korea.

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a pioneering effort that reflects our own continued commitment to the power and possibility of 5G,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.

“Video is now what most people watch on their smartphones, but to take the quality of services offered and accessibility of video to the next level requires the low latency, high speed and ultra-connectivity that 5G provides. The backbone of the 5G network pairs perfectly with our ability to acquire, manage and deliver the ultimate 4K video over IP,” he said.

KT is an early 5G backer. In February 2018, it conducted one of the world’s first 5G trials during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Then in early 2019, it delivered a live broadcast of K-pop group Wanna One via its Olleh TV IPTV service to set-top boxes and mobile devices using KT’s 5G network. Next month, the telecom is expected to launch its 5G network as a full-scale commercial offering.

TVU Networks will provide 4K UHD broadcast technology and services to meet KT’s 5G device standards, the company said. KT will provide device standards, a testing environment and other technical support.

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), a TVU Networks customer, is working with KT to develop the broadcast capabilities of its new 5G network. Seoul-based TVU Networks reseller iCRAFT will assist SBS.

“We’re clear that 5G networks will be critical as we provide our customers with the optimal mobile video experience,” said KT 5G Business Unit SVP Park Hyun-Jin.

“The data capacity, speed and low latency in the network will enable innovations unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said. “We know that TVU Networks is the ideal partner to take this next step in our company’s evolution. And we’re positive our customers will agree.”

More information is available on the TVU Networks website.