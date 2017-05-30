South Korean Broadcasters Ready to Launch ATSC 3.0

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—The age of ATSC 3.0 is ready to get underway in South Korea, as the country’s three major local broadcasters—MBC, KBS and SBS—will begin offering UHD through the next-gen TV standard. According to the Ministry of Science, ATSC 3.0 broadcasts will begin on Wednesday, May 31, at 5 a.m. local time.

The ATSC 3.0 broadcast will be available in Seoul, Incheon and other areas. Expanded coverage is expected to be added in December, with the hope of broadcasting throughout the country by 2022. To receive the ATSC 3.0 signal, viewers will need a separate set-top box.

The initial plan was for ATSC 3.0 to begin broadcasting in February of this year, but the broadcasters were delayed due to difficulties in purchasing equipment.

