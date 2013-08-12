Sound Devices V.3.02 Adds Pix 240i Video Recorder Capabilities

REEDSBURG, WIS. — Sound Devices introduces its new version 3.02 firmware update for its Pix 220i and 240i production video recorders.



The update, which is available free to current Pix customers, changes file formatting from UDF to exFAT volumes for Pix 220, Pix 220i, Pix 240 and Pix 240i users.



The portable Pix 220i and Pix 240i recorders bring edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD recording to SD/HD-SDI or HDMI-equipped video cameras, simplifying both production and post-production environments. Previously, drives formatted by Pix Video Recorders were UDF volumes. While the Pix 220i and Pix 240i Video Recorders will now format drives as exFAT, users still have the ability to record and play back from UDF-formatted drives.



Pix 220i and Pix 240i units running version 3.02 will now be able to read and record to UDF-formatted drives, but once a drive has been formatted as exFAT, it can only be accessed by a machine able to address exFAT. Pix 220i and/or Pix 240i recorders running firmware version 3.01 or earlier will not be able to address exFAT-formatted drives.



