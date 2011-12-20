Sound Devices updates firmware for PIX 220, PIX 240 video recorders

Sound Devices has released an update for its new line of portable production video recorders, the PIX 220andPIX 240.

Firmware version 1.03 offers PIX 240 users record stop/start flag support for all major camera manufacturers, and time code support over HDMI for Sony FS100 and other Sony NEX cameras. Additionally, setup menu customization and numerous other upgrades have been introduced. These new features are available as a no-charge firmware update to all PIX 220 and PIX 240 users.

PIX 220 and PIX 240 connect to cameras with HDMI (as well as SDI with the PIX 240) and record directly to QuickTime using Apple's ProRes or Avid's DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds more flexibility, with its time code and sync generator, and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs.