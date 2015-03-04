Sound Devices Introduces New Field Mixer

REEDSBURG, WIS. – Sound Devices, a provider of pro audio and video products for broadcast and film production, has introduced their latest field mixer, the 688, a 12-input, 16-track portable mixer/recorder.

688 and SL-6 SuperSlot

The 688 incorporates MixAssist, Sound Devices’ automatic mixing technology, and is compatible with SL-6 SuperSlot powering and wireless accessory, which offers audio mixing, recording and wireless receiver control all from the mixer.

The optional SL-6 simplifies interconnection between the 688 and multiple channels of wireless by accepting up to three dual-channel slot compatible receivers and offers all powering, audio interconnection and control needed for SuperSlot compatible receivers. The SL-6 attaches directly to the 688, offering built-in NP-1 battery power, slot receivers, four additional DC outputs and built-in antenna distribution. SL-6 will be available summer 2015.