Sound Devices gets in the video recording game

Sound Devices , a provider of high-quality audio field production equipment, has introduced its first video recorders: the PIX 220 and PIX 240.

The new video recorders can be connected to cameras with HDMI and can record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or optionally, Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds more flexibility, with its HD-SDI input and simultaneous HD-SDI and HDMI outputs.

The audio circuitry on the PIX 220 and PIX 240 is based on Sound Devices’ 7-Series digital audio recorders, longtime standards in high-end field production. The low-noise (-128 dBu EIN), high headroom, high-bandwidth inputs are mic/line switchable and include limiters, high-pass filters and phantom power.

The PIX 240 includes a built-in Ambient Clockit time code generator/reader with genlock output for multicamera and double-system sound applications. The source time code can be derived from the HD-SDI stream, from an external source or from the built-in generator in PIX 240. Additional features include digital audio inputs on AES3 and an external eSATAp connection for direct connection to large SATA storage volumes.

Both the PIX 220 and PIX 240 include 5in, 800 x 480 pixel LCD displays. This display is essential in the field, and it gives immediate confirmation of recording, playback, audio metering and setup menu selections. A side panel rotary control and four front-panel buttons provide quick access to setup options while the large, illuminated, tactile record controls give instant confirmation of recording status.

PIX recorders are built with a molded carbon-fiber chassis and are powered by external 10-18 VDC or two (removable) Sony L-battery mount batteries.