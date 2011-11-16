Sorenson Media, Avid Expand Partnership

Sorenson Media’s encoding and transcoding application Sorenson Squeeze 8 is now bundled Avid’s latest 64-bit video editing systems, including Media Composer version 6, NewsCutter version 10 and Symphony version 6. This expanded distribution is the latest development in an eight-year collaboration in which Avid has incorporated Sorenson Squeeze.



Directly from the Avid product interface, video content creators and editors send their video files directly to Sorenson Squeeze for encoding, with no added steps. Sorenson Squeeze 8 enables producers, filmmakers and enterprise users—along with the rapidly expanding market of Web developers, videographers and other content creators who are focused on multiscreen publishing—to cost-effectively encode and transcode in the many video formats, including Flash FLV, Flash SWF, MPEG-4, QuickTime, Windows Media, WMA, WebM and others.



Avid will bundle a base version of Sorenson Squeeze 8 in Media Composer, Symphony and NewsCutter software. Customers can upgrade to the full Sorenson Squeeze 8 version for an additional cost.





