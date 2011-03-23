Sorenson Media adds features to Sorenson 360 online video platform

Sorenson Media has announced a series of robust new features within the Sorenson 360 online video platform that provide users with increased flexibility and customizability to improve delivery of dynamic video content across the Web.

The enhanced feature set builds on Sorenson 360's reputation for high-quality, full-featured video management and delivery and enables users to publish video in the widest variety of formats and uncapped, unlimited data rates for playback on any computer or mobile device.

The key new features include



full video player compatibility allowing users to choose from all major video players, such as Flash, QuickTime, HTML5 and Silverlight, to publish video in Flash (Spark and VP6), MPEG-4 (H.264), WebM and Windows Media (VC1);

WebM encoding and playback support for users interested in creating Web environments using HTML5;

Facebook integration with an integrated button on the video player;

automated video sitemaps for search engine optimization (SEO);

closed-captioning support; and