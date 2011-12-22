SoonerVision focuses on Canon lenses

The University of Oklahoma (OU)'s athletics department is using HD zoom lenses from Canon U.S.A. (www.usa.canon.com) as part of an upgrade to its SoonerVision studios inside the school's football stadium.

The studios are used to produce roughly 100 broadcasts a year, as well as in-stadium entertainment and TV broadcasts. OU chose Canon XJ86x13.5B extended telephoto and XJ86x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses, two HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle portable HD zoom lenses, an HJ22ex7.6B long-zoom portable HD lens, and a KJ20x8.5B portable HD zoom lens.

The Canon XJ86x13.5B extended telephoto and XJ86x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses both feature built-in Shift-IS image stabilization technology, while the XJ86 model series is Canon's most popular long-field HD zoom lens for HD mobile production facilities (used on many live sports telecasts). As with all Canon DIGISUPER lenses, the XJ86 features specialized multilayer coatings on each optical element and Canon's second-generation digital servo systems for ease of operation.

The KJ20x8.5B portable HD zoom lens is part of Canon's cost-effective HDgc lens series, designed for HD ENG/EFP-style camcorders. Compact and lightweight (2.8lbs.), the KJ20 offers excellent optical performance and also features Canon's exclusive Shuttle Shot function, an advanced servo system that enables camera operators to zoom back and forth between any two pre-set focal-length positions for added versatility in various production situations.