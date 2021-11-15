Sony Unveils VENCIE 2 Digital Cinema Camera

LOS ANGELES—Sony Electronics has introduced the VENICE 2, the latest addition to its lineup of high-end digital cinema cameras.

The new flagship model builds on the strengths of the original and offers several new features, including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors—the new full-frame 8.6K sensor or the original 6K VENICE sensor. It also leverages the same color science, Dual Base ISO of 800/3200, 8-stops of built-in ND filters and compatibility with a wide range of lenses, including all PL mount and Sony’s native E-mount that enables adapters for multiple lenses, found in the original, the company said.

When paired with the 8.6K (8640 x 5760) full-frame CMOS image sensor, the new camera offers 16 stops of total latitude to capture images with excellent color separation and shadow detail. Dual Base ISO allows filmmakers to capture clean, film-like images under a wide range of lighting conditions. It supports everything from full-frame anamorphic to Super35 at a minimum of 4K resolution, it said.

With the 8.6K sensor providing ample oversampling, images shot on VENICE 2 will benefit from less noise and enriched information in a 2K or 4K production. It also means the camera is well-suited for VR, in camera VFX and virtual production setups, delivering an immersive experience and realistic images, especially in combination with Sony’s high-contrast, large-scale Crystal LED displays, it said.

Sony designed VENICE 2 to be smaller and lighter weight than the original while maintaining its intuitive operability based on the feedback of the production community. Despite being 44mm smaller and approximately 10% lighter, the VENICE 2 chassis allows internal recording of X-OCN and Apple 4K ProRes 4444 and 422 HQ without the AXS-R7 recorder, it said.

User-selectable capture resolution of the 8.6K image sensor allows shooting in various modes including:

8.6K | 3:2 | 30FPS | Full Frame

8.2K | 17:9 | 60FPS | Full Frame

5.8K | 6.5 Anamorphic | 48FPS | Super35

5.8K | 17:9 | 90FPS | Super35

When the sensor is changed out, the camera body automatically recognizes the change and starts without any firmware exchanges or re-installs. The original 6K sensor will allow higher frame rates, it said.

Other updates include K output with LUT applied; improved 3D LUT processing to improve picture quality; EI changes directly applied to S-Log3 outputs; LUT/ASC-CDL control via Ethernet/Wi-Fi; zoom to fit (full-frame recording with 17:9/16:9 monitoring) operation; Ethernet connector position changed to camera assistant side; Lemo 2pin 12V output connector; and internal microphone installed.

The VENICE 2 camera with 8.6K image sensor is scheduled to ship in February 2022, and VENICE 2 camera with 6K image sensor will be released in March 2022.

The VENICE 2 6K can be used with the existing VENICE Extension System and a next-generation Extension System for VENICE 2 8K is planned to be released by early 2023.