Sony unveils Vegas Pro 10 software featuring native stereoscopic 3-D video editing workflow

Sony Creative Software has unveiled Vegas Pro 10 software. The most recent upgrade to Sony's nonlinear HD video and audio editing application provides broad audio and video support for media ingest, editing and delivery workflows for a wide variety of production professionals.

New features in the native 32- and 64-bit versions of Vegas Pro 10 include powerful stereoscopic 3-D editing tools, enhanced closed-captioning features, broadened video effects support and new event-level audio effects, as well as workflow and user interface enhancements. These updates enable media creators to quickly produce and deliver compelling content for broadcast and broadband distribution, theatrical releases and YouTube, and prepare content for DVD and 3-D Blu-ray titles.

Vegas Pro 10 facilitates the creation of 3-D projects by enabling users to import, adjust, edit, preview and export stereoscopic 3-D projects natively without any additional tools or plug-ins. These new features and workflow updates make working in 3-D as seamless as working in 2-D. While fully compatible with the latest 3-D screen technology, anaglyphic viewing is also supported, making it possible to preview 3-D on any monitor.

Improved support for closed-captioning enables broadcasters to preview captions in the video preview and trimmer windows for increased accuracy and ease of editing. Other improvements include increased support for Line 21 closed-captioning, HD-SDI closed-captioning, multiple closed-captioning file types as well as the ability to export captions for Sony DVD Architect, YouTube, RealPlayer, QuickTime and Windows Media Player.