Sony Unveils Two New Series Of Crystal LED Displays

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony has launched two scalable new series of its Crystal LED premium display: the bright and rich BH-series and the immersive CH-series.

Both display series will be available with a P1.2mm and P1.5mm pixel pitch. The BH-series includes the ZRD-BH12D and ZRD-BH15D, while the CH-series, which is designed for corporate, retail and screening room applications, includes the ZRD-CH12D and ZRD-CH15D, the company said.

The BH-series offers high brightness and a wide color gamut, while the CH-series provides unmatched black levels, together giving users versatile new options tailored to their needs and applications, as well as budgets, it said.

“Our Crystal LED displays continue to be the gold standard,” said Rich Ventura, vice president of Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics. "With the launch of the BH- and CH-series, we’ve made Crystal LED more accessible by giving our customers cost conscious options that inherit similar premium image quality, grandeur and dependability along with increased installation flexibility.”

The BH-series has a high brightness of 1,700 cd/m2, which is more than double that of other high-end LED displays, while the CH-series offers 1,300 cd/m2 and a black level value that measures at about 1/10 of many competitive LED displays, the company said.

The displays’ X1 Crystal LED image processor enhances content to ensure smooth imagery, crisp and accurate pictures and clear gradation without motion blur. This is a result of the processor’s built-in features, including 22-bit Super Bit Mapping, Reality Creation and Motionflow, it said.

The super-fine LEDs used by the BH- and CH-series offer a unique coating to achieve a wide viewing angle without unnatural color shift. The new models are pre-assembled and calibrated for a seamless appearance, it said.

The new series’ cabinets are about 10% lighter and 10% thinner than the current model. They also use the ZRCT-300 dedicated display controller. Fewer assembly parts reduce installation time, making setup about 20% faster than that required by previous models. Maintenance can be done from the front of the display, it said.