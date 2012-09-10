Sony Unveils New XDCAM With 1/3-Inch Sensor

AMSTERDAM: Sony unveiled the latest additions to its XDCAM line at IBC in Amsterdam over the weekend, the PMW-150 camcorder and the PMW-50 field recorder.



The PMW-150 handheld camcorder has a 1/3-inch Exmor CMOS sensor and a 20x zoom lens with a focal length of 29.5-590mm and an optional wide-angle converter. Sony says the lens is equipped with three independent rings for focus, zoom and iris adjustment with full manual control, plus an image stabilizing function.



It can shoot in 1080/50i, 1080/25P, 720/50P, 720/25P or PAL, and features a four-position built-in ND filter switch, a “Slow & Quick” motion function that enables capture from one to 60 fps in 720p, and from one to 30 fps in 1080p. The PMW-150 also comes with a 15 second cache recording feature by which internal memory is used to capture content up to 15 seconds before the recording button is pressed. It can record to Sony SxS technology as well as SD, Memory Stick and XQD cards with an adapter. Wi-Fi remote control is available via an adapter.



Sony also introduced the new PMW-50 SxS field recorder, billed as the “perfect portable companion” for the PMW camcorder line, which now includes the 150, the 100, 200 and shoulder-mount PMW-500.The recorder has a dual SxS slot, a 3.5-inch LCD panel, live-camera-feed recording, playback, file copying to media and external drives, in-field clip viewing, NLE editing and file transfer for DSNG transmission. It handles MPEG HD422 50Mbps (MXF), MPEG HD420 35Mbps (MP4) and DVCAM (MXF, AVI), and can be powered with BP-U batteries like its companion camcorders.



DSLR News Shooterreports that the PMW-150 will be available in November at a price of between €4,000 and €5,000 (US$5,110 to $6,387). The PMW-50 field recorder is set for availability in January at around €5,300 (US$6,771). Sony’s product page for the PMW-150 is here, and for the PMW-50, here.