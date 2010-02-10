Sony Unveils $200 3D Blu-ray Player

TOKYO: Sony unveiled its first 3D Blu-ray player today, the BDP-S470.





Sony also said it added 3D capabilities to existing BDP-S370 and BDP-S570 Blu-ray Disc models, which will become available this month for $180 and $250, respectively. Upgrades to its BDV-E770W and BDV-E570 Blu-ray Disc home theater systems will become available later this year for $650 and $550, respectively, it said.



Panasonic also announced the April roll-out of three new Blu-ray 3D recorders and one player, priced between $1,800 and $3,350, due to hit the Japanese market April 23. Toshiba also has a $200 3D-capable Blu-ray player in the works for the third quarter, the BDX3000.

