Sony to open Digital Motion Picture Center in Europe at Pinewood Studios

Sony has today announced that it is opening a new Digital Motion Picture Centre in Europe (DMPC(E)) at the heart of the film production community located at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire, UK. Scheduled to open later this summer, the DMPC(E) has been designed as an industry-wide resource for training and knowledge sharing on Sony’s latest cameras, combined with workflows from industry partners that are setting new standards in cinematography.

Cinematographers, film crews, rental and post-production facilities and freelance operators in the wider production community will be welcome. They will have the opportunity to learn more about the latest techniques and equipment available, and get hands-on experience of the various parts of the production chain. This can be through a program of scheduled courses or by dropping in for an informal discussion.

Leveraging the collective experience of Sony, its alliance partners and the Sony Professional Solutions Specialist dealer network, the facility will feature Sony’s CineAlta family of Super 35mm cameras, including the F65 and the new F55 and F5 models. The most up-to-date tools for end-to-end 4K workflows and a selection of both 4K and HD displays for viewing pictures in professional and home environments will be key features.

As well as fulfilling a requirement for training, the DMPC(E)will also play an important role in helping Sony capture user requirements to drive product development.

The DMPC(E)is scheduled to open at the end of September 2013.