Sony Shutting Down PlayStation Vue

SAN MATEO, Calif.—PlayStation will be strictly a gaming console once again, as the company announced in a blog post that after nearly five years it is shutting down its PlayStation OTT pay-TV service, PlayStation Vue. The official last day for PlayStation Vue will be Jan. 30, 2020.

“We set the bar high and sought to innovate an established industry by delivering a modern TV experience,” the blog post reads. “Unfortunately, the highly competitive pay-TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected.”

The PlayStation Vue service provided subscribers with live and on-demand content for cable and local broadcast channels. It started with an initial rollout in a few markets and eventually was nationwide by March 2016.

Prior to this announcement, it was being reported that Sony was looking to sell PlayStation Vue.

The company says that PlayStation 4 owners will still be able to access movie and TV content through the PlayStation Store and through partnerships with entertainment apps.

“We are very proud of what PlayStation Vue was able to accomplish,” the blog read. “We had ambitious goals for how our service could change how people watch TV … We want to thank all of our customers, some of whom have been with us since PlayStation Vue’s launch in 2015.”