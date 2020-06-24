Sony Shares First Round of COVID-19 Relief Fund Recipients

SAN DIEGO—The Sony Corporation has identified the first group of production industry organizations that it will make donations to as part of its Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19.

The fund, established in April, is meant to support those affected by the pandemic by supporting organizations across North America, Europe and Japan; there will also be support on a regional level for Sony’s Imaging PRO Support program.

Here are the organizations that Sony has announced it is making donations to:

The Sports Video Group is an international association for sports-television professionals with the goal of advancing the creation, production and distribution of sports content. The group has more than 4,000 members. The donation will go to the SVG Sports Broadcasting Fund, which will help offset medical expenses for members of the community impacted by COVID-19.

The International Cinematographers Guild - I.A.T.S.E (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) Local 600 represents 9,000 members working in film, TV and commercials in the U.S. Sony will also donate to International Cinematographers Guild - I.A.T.S.E Local 667, Local 669 and Local 671 in Canada.

The American Society of Cinematographers, which has been around for 100 years with the purpose of advancing the art and science cinematography and bringing cinematographers together.

The Canadian Society of Cinematographers is a non-profit organization meant to foster the art and craft of cinematography and imaging professionals at all levels.

Financial assistance is also being provided to Sports Video Group Europe, IMAGO and Japan Society of Cinematographers.

“Content creators are the critical backbone of the entertainment ecosystem, and Sony’s business’ success is tied very closely to their well being and success,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics Inc. “We are gratified to lend Sony’s support to organizations enabling creators to continue their artistic expression, and we look forward to seeing the results of our shared collaboration.”

In addition to the donations, Sony announced that existing Sony Imaging PRO Support members in North America can continue to utilize the complimentary six-month extension of benefits, which Sony says will help reduce creators’ ongoing operational costs.