Sony Releases Updates to FX6, Venice 2 Cameras

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has announced the upcoming release of new firmware updates for the FX6 full-frame camera and the flagship Venice 2 digital cinema camera. FX6 Version 4.0 and Venice 2 Version 2.1 will be released this summer and a major new upgrade for the Venice 2, Version 3.0, will be available in early 2024. Attendees will be able to preview FX6 Version 4.0 and Venice 2 Version 2.1 firmware updates at the Sony Electronics booth (Stage 14 - S1412) June 1 – 4, during this year’s Cine Gear Expo, at The Studios at Paramount in Hollywood.

FX6 Version 4.0

FX6 Version 4.0 expands on the cinematic capability of the compact full-frame FX6 camera by adding new features including a desqueeze function for anamorphic lenses and autofocus in S&Q mode. Thanks to feedback from the filmmaking community, FX6 Version 4.0 will now offer a desqueeze function for anamorphic lenses with options of 1.3x and 2.0x. This mode enables filmmakers to select the desqueeze ratio for the HDMI output image and the image displayed in the View Finder.

FX6 Version 4.0 also adds autofocus support in S&Q mode. Autofocus is available for 7 fps or higher in S&Q (Slow & Quick) mode.

FX6 Version 4.0 also includes Cine EI Quick support, offering the same production workflow as Cinema Line cameras, including the FX30, and FX3. File naming is now the same as Sony’s high-end CineAlta cameras such as the FX9, VENICE and VENICE 2, to ensure an easier workflow, especially in a multi-camera setup.

Venice 2 Version 2.1

Version 2.1 of Venice 2 improves the zoom to fit function when the imager is in 3:2 aspect ratio. The current zoom to fit function cuts off the side of the 17:9 viewing angle, resulting in a narrower angle than expected. Version 2.1 will now crop 16:9 from the entire full-frame 3:2 area. In addition, zoom to fit 2:39:1 for 3:2 imager modes will also be added.

Venice 2 Version 3.0

In addition to Venice 2 Version 2.1, Sony has also released the Venice 2 Version 3.0 firmware update, which is expected to be available in early 2024. Version 3.0 was designed based on feedback from the filmmaking community and includes a new frame line generator, enhanced high frame rate anamorphic modes, and improved functionality for live events.

By popular request, Version 3.0 will support a new external frame line generator tool. Sony's new frame line generator will enable import/export capability for frame line generation. In addition, Version 3.0 will improve high frame rate modes, allowing filmmakers to shoot 90 fps with 2x anamorphic lenses, while a new 33.333 variable FPS has been added for anti-flicker at 50Hz. Version 3.0 will also include features to help improve the color fidelity of in-camera VFX when mixing standard production lighting and LED volumes.

In addition, Version 3.0 will add new functionality to further enhance the Venice 2’s use for the growing live cinematic multicam market. Version 3.0 will improve the paint menu and RM/RCP Control for live content production, including added adjustments for saturation, skin detail, white balance, and shutter, even when RCP/RM paint control is off. Version 3.0 will also enable 3D-LUT selection when RCP/RM paint control is on.