Sony Partners With Maine Media in Offering Digital Cinematography Courses



Sony has announced that it is working in cooperation with Maine Media Workshops to present several workshops on digital HD content production. The sessions will involve use of Sony’s Super 35mm PMW-F3 and NEX-FS100U camcorders, as well as the company’s XDCAM EX units. A range of topics will be covered, including nature and wildlife documentaries, advanced digital cinematography and lighting. All courses will be presented at the Maine Media Workshops campus, which is located in Rockport, Maine.



“Working with Maine Media, we’re able to offer something for everyone in digital production,” said Wayne Zuchowski, Sony Electronics’ marketing manager. “As students prepare for their careers in the digital media world, it’s critical that they have access to state-of-the-art production technology, the very same gear that they’ll be using in a professional environment. And working professionals need to continually refine their craft. These specially focused and highly targeted workshops are designed to provide the tools and hands-on experience needed to succeed.”



Instructors for the week-long sessions are working professionals in the field of digital production and cinematography. Topics include: “Production of Broadcast-Quality Training and Promotional Videos,” “Advanced Digital Cinematography,” and Digital Cinematography With Sony’s Super 35mm HD Camcorders.”



Additional information is available at the Maine Media Workshop website.



