Sony, Panasonic to Jointly Develop OLED Panels

TOKYO—Sony and Panasonic have signed an agreement to jointly develop next-generation OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panels and modules for TVs and large-sized displays.

The two companies plan to jointly develop printing method-based next-generation OLED technology, for low-cost mass production of large, high resolution OLED panels and modules and will establish mass-production technology during 2013, by integrating their unique technologies to improve the overall efficiency of development.

Sony launched the world's first OLED TV in 2007 with its 11-inch model. In 2010, the company announced that it was ceasing OLED production for consumer displays in Japan, however the company continued to develop OLED products for the professional market, introducing a 25-inch professional OLED monitor in 2011. Further, Sony has actively promoted the research and development of next-generation OLED technologies such as hybrid OLED element devices and processing (manufacturing) technologies that combine deposition and printing methods, thin film transistor (TFT) drivers such as oxide TFTs, and flexible organic TFTs, and has presented its development results at academic conferences.

Panasonic is a leader in the technology development of large-sized screen, high-resolution OLED panels and utilizes the cutting-edge "all printing method", among other printing methods which have the advantage of being competitive for producing large-sized screens at a lower cost. Panasonic owns the unique production and equipment technologies which enable the production of OLED panels through this method. Panasonic is also pursuing the future possibility of OLED panels, and is carrying out research and development of advancements in flexible OLED panels and aiming to develop large-sized, high quality sheet-type displays.

In parallel with the joint development of the next-generation technologies of the OLED panels and modules, Sony and Panasonic will study collaboration in the mass production of OLED panels and modules. Both companies will continue to develop and commercialize their own competitive, high-performance, next-generation OLED televisions and large-sized displays.